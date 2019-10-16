|
|
James Kenneth Taylor
Murfreesboro - James Kenneth Taylor, 60, of Murfreesboro, passed away Monday, October 14 at Green Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. Our beloved Ken was born January 18, 1959 at Middle Tennessee Medical Center. He was the son of the late Callie Taylor and McKinley Taylor of Murfreesboro. Ken graduated from Riverdale High School and studied art at Middle Tennessee State University. He worked in information technology at Middle Tennessee Medical Center and St. Thomas Hospital for thirty-seven years, until his retirement in 2018. He lived all his life in the same house and learned all that really matters about the world through the view from his front porch. An amateur birder, Ken could name every bird in range by the sound of the call or the shape of the wing. He was a fan of classic horror films, a collector of memorabilia and action figures, and the finest pumpkin carver in all of Rutherford County. His knowledge of popular culture was legendary. Before there was Google, there was "Go Ask Ken." Our Ken was a gifted artist and kind, gentle soul whose beautiful legacy is the deep love of his grieving family and friends, who will forever leave a place at the table for him, with his favorite fried chicken livers on his birthday. Family include Annelle and Martin Gerbman of Murfreesboro and Knoxville; Chris and Karen Gerbman of Murfreesboro; Russell Gerbman of Murfreesboro, and Callie Elizabeth Gerbman of Murfreesboro. Visitors will be received Friday, October 18 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Woodfin Funeral Home, with services at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers: Martin Gerbman, Christopher Gerbman, Russell Gerbman, Serenity Gerbman, Jimmy Jernigan, Linda Kemp, Jimmy Laughlin, and John Nunley. "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs." 1 Corinthians 13: 4-5 www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019