Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
James Adams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Larry Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Larry Adams Obituary
James Larry Adams

Murfreesboro - James Larry Adams, age 76 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Rutherford County and a son of the late Shelie D. Adams and Martha Louise McNeese Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucy Patterson Adams.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Adams; Carol Neu and husband Troy; Verlin C. Gill, III; grandchildren, Michael Neu and Ruby Neu, all of Murfreesboro; siblings, Ruby Gill, Bessie Patterson, Evelyn Harrell, and Albert Adams, all of Murfreesboro, Ann Graves of College Grove; a nephew, Verlin C. Gill, Jr. of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Adams retired from General Electric after thirty-five years of service.

Visitation with the family will be 2:00 until 8:00pm Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00am Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial in the Adams Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Adams family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -