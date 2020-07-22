1/1
James "Jim" Lovett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Lovett

Murfreesboro - James Douglas "Jim" Lovett, age 71, passed away July 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 33 years. Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus and retired from T.W.A.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sherman Lovett and Margaret Ruth Michael Lovett; wife, Anna K. Lovett; sons, Christopher Michael Lovett, James Kenneth Lovett; and brother, Richard Lovett. He is survived by his daughter, Candace (Paul) Williams, Katherine (Brian McCroskey) Miguel; and grandchildren, Anna Fontenot, Zachary Williams, Paul Williams, Alex McCroskey, Aiden McCroskey; and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Adrianna, Bryson and Levi.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
10:00 AM
St Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved