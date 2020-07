James NormanShelbyville - James Norman, age 71, of Shelbyville, born June 3, 1949, in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Frank Pernell and Thelma Haiden Norman. He passed from this life June 25, 2020, at The Waters of Shelbyville with his loving wife, Mimi Suzette Jones Norman by his side.His ashes will be interred at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date, no public services will be held.Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.