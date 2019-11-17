|
|
James "Joe" Odell Ellis Jr., age 79 of Shelbyville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Joe was an only child, born May 29, 1940 to the late James Odell Sr. and Grace Pearl Campbell Ellis.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Barbara Petty Ellis, 8 nieces, 8 nephews, 4 great nephews, and 28 first cousins.
Mr. Ellis attended the Bible Presbyterian Church in Shelbyville, TN. Joe was an awesome photographer, an avid Rock Hound, lover of airplanes, collector of airplane memorabilia, and a steel guitar player. Joe was a Christian man who loved people, especially nieces, nephews, and great nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, 145 Innsbrooke Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37128 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10am - 1pm with services to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Rosebank Cemetery in the Flat Creek Community, 191 New Herman Road, Shelbyville, TN 37160 with Reverend Merle Mead and Reverend Kenneth Smith officiating.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to service the Ellis family.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019