Murfreesboro Funeral Home
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
James Oliver Adams

James Oliver Adams Obituary
James Oliver Adams

Murfreesboro - James Oliver (J.O.) Adams, age 95 passed away from natural causes on November 9, 2019. Survived by daughters, Pat (Richard) Kieffer, Eagleville and Judy West, Bible Grove, IL.; sons Richard Gary (Janie) Adams, Christiania and Oliver Keith Adams, Nashville. He had 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Rubye Harris Adams and parents Ernie and Nora Adams as well as 9 brothers and sisters.

Mr. Adams was a retired trucker having driven primarily for Ryder/PIE trucklines. Prior to being a truck driver he was a farmer in Giles County. Mr. Adams was a member of Cason Lane church of Christ in Murfreesboro. Funeral services will be conducted 1 pm Thursday, November 14 at the Murfreesboro Funeral Home, 145 Innsbrooke Blvd. Visitation with the family will be from 10 am to 1 pm the day of the funeral. Interment will be at Mars Hill Cemetery in Marshall County.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home. www.murfreesborofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
