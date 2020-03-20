|
James Ray Comer
Murfreesboro - James Ray Comer, age 73 of Murfreesboro, died March 18, 2020 at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville. He was a native of Walter Hill and a son of the late Charlie Comer and Willie Mae Comer. James was a 1964 graduate of Walter Hill High School and an Army Veteran. He worked for many years in construction and retired from Knestrick Contractors in 2013. He was an active member of Farris Chapel United Methodist Church. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, playing cornhole and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl Comer, Sam Comer, Paul Comer, Katherine Perdue and Sarah Jane Chaussee. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Jackie Moon Comer; daughter, Mary Helen Comer of Murfreesboro; son, Jamie Comer and wife Heather; grandchildren, Caylee and Will, all of Brighton, TN; sisters, Dot Daugherty of Smyrna, Delaware and Gussie Swain of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law, Shirley Comer of Murfreesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020