James Ray "Ramrod" Jennings
Murfreesboro - James Ray "Ramrod" Jennings passed away on March 7, 2020. He was a native of Rutherford County and followed a path few could walk. He earned his living with his hands, blood, sweat, and tears. He worked on a farm in his early years. He was a truck driver for many years and was a sub-contractor for Ole South Builders for the last 16 years before retiring. His last few years have been spent helping out and enjoying his time with customers at Broad Street Tobacco in Murfreesboro.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey "Pappy Buck" Jennings and Mary "Mammy Buck" Batey Jennings; sons, Ronald Vance and Donald Vance; brothers, Claude "Slim", Roy, Paul, Robert and Charles Jennings; and sister, Johnnie Craddock. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vicky McPeak Jennings; sons, Kevin (Ryan) Jennings, Jamie (Ashley) Jennings and Russell Jennings; brother, Jerry (Rhonda) Jennings; sister, Susie (Johnny) Conder; 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by longtime friends Stephen Dunaway, Randy Jordan, Bubba Arnold, Mike Weldon, Eugene and Willie Davenport, Jerry Butts, Pete Jones, Roy Buck Hudson, Lonnie Patton, and Big Willie Davenport.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: at or 478 Craighead St. Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow at Bradley's Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pall-bearers.
