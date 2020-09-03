1/1
James "Jim" Schroeder
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
James "Jim" Schroeder

Murfreesboro - James (Jim) J. Schroeder, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, loving husband of Joan E. Schroeder for 67 years, was called to his eternal home on September 2, 2020. He is further survived by daughter Sherrie L. (Norbert) Howell of St. Louis, MO, Debra A. (Greg) McKinney of Avon, IN, Cynthia M. Schroeder of Indianapolis, IN, John J Schroeder of New Port Richey, FL, and Jeffrey J. (Irsema) Schroeder of Chula Vista, CA, along with 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Mr. Schroeder was born and raised in Milwaukee, the son of John and Alma (Knetzger) Schroeder. He attended Custer High School and shortly thereafter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Japan and Korea. After his military service he was employed at the Wisconsin Electric Power Company, simultaneously attending night classes at Marquette University where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation he was employed for 30 years with the Pillsbury Company in various engineering positions in Minneapolis MN, Hamilton OH, Terre Haute IN, and Murfreesboro TN, retiring from the latter location in 1994.

Mr. Schroeder was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served as an elder for 10 years and was work coordinator for two local youth servant events. Jim was a staunch supporter that the Bible was the true word of God, and maintained that it should be the foundation of the American way of life.

Upon retirement, he enjoyed 23-years as a volunteer at the Stones River Civil War National Battlefield in Murfreesboro in the living history programs, visitor services, maintenance area, as a group tour guide, and diligent researcher.

Mr. Schroeder was an avid hiker, trail designer and builder. He was in awe of God's hand in the majestic sky, colorful landscapes, the vastness of the ocean and the mountains he loved to hike. He was recognized throughout Middle Tennessee for his trail design skills in many areas, including Barfield Crescent Park, Edgar Evins State Park, Walls of Jericho, the Cumberland Trail and many other locations.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Portico, his favorite local Christian based ministry dedicated to the truth that all life is sacred whether in the womb or out of the womb.

Portico, Inc 745 South Church Street, Suite 801, Murfreesboro, TN 37130




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
SEP
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Memories & Condolences
September 4, 2020
Jeff Schroeder
Son
September 4, 2020
Jeff Schroeder
Son
September 4, 2020
September 3, 2020
The beginning of a great love story!
Mom and Dad had the most incredible love story lasting 67 years.
Cindy Schroeder
Daughter
September 3, 2020
I remember going to Nana and Grandpa’s house and sitting in the living room listening to Grandpa tell his funny jokes just to make us laugh. I remember Nana talking about something and Grandpa would turn down his hearing aid and say “huh” or “what did you say” all the time just to make us all laugh. I remember Nana and Grandpa would have us all stand up to the side of the door to mark how tall we were and he would tell me “You haven’t grown much but you’ll get there” or he would say “Wow look how much you’ve grown!!! You’re almost as tall as your cousin was when she was your age”
Jordin Mitchell
Grandchild
September 3, 2020
The picture above is the Jim we know and love. Our sympathy. to Joan. And the whole family
May the Lord wrap his loving arms around you all.
Love. Ernie and Pauline
