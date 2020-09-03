James "Jim" Schroeder



Murfreesboro - James (Jim) J. Schroeder, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, loving husband of Joan E. Schroeder for 67 years, was called to his eternal home on September 2, 2020. He is further survived by daughter Sherrie L. (Norbert) Howell of St. Louis, MO, Debra A. (Greg) McKinney of Avon, IN, Cynthia M. Schroeder of Indianapolis, IN, John J Schroeder of New Port Richey, FL, and Jeffrey J. (Irsema) Schroeder of Chula Vista, CA, along with 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



Mr. Schroeder was born and raised in Milwaukee, the son of John and Alma (Knetzger) Schroeder. He attended Custer High School and shortly thereafter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Japan and Korea. After his military service he was employed at the Wisconsin Electric Power Company, simultaneously attending night classes at Marquette University where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation he was employed for 30 years with the Pillsbury Company in various engineering positions in Minneapolis MN, Hamilton OH, Terre Haute IN, and Murfreesboro TN, retiring from the latter location in 1994.



Mr. Schroeder was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served as an elder for 10 years and was work coordinator for two local youth servant events. Jim was a staunch supporter that the Bible was the true word of God, and maintained that it should be the foundation of the American way of life.



Upon retirement, he enjoyed 23-years as a volunteer at the Stones River Civil War National Battlefield in Murfreesboro in the living history programs, visitor services, maintenance area, as a group tour guide, and diligent researcher.



Mr. Schroeder was an avid hiker, trail designer and builder. He was in awe of God's hand in the majestic sky, colorful landscapes, the vastness of the ocean and the mountains he loved to hike. He was recognized throughout Middle Tennessee for his trail design skills in many areas, including Barfield Crescent Park, Edgar Evins State Park, Walls of Jericho, the Cumberland Trail and many other locations.



Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Portico, his favorite local Christian based ministry dedicated to the truth that all life is sacred whether in the womb or out of the womb.



Portico, Inc 745 South Church Street, Suite 801, Murfreesboro, TN 37130









