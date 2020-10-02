James "Payton" Simpson



Woodbury - James "Payton" Simpson, 41, of Woodbury passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, after a short illness. Payton is survived by his daughters, Brylee and Raegan Simpson, parents, James Simpson and Katherine Kaufman, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Payton was a loving and dedicated father, son, and friend to many. He was the life of every party, generous and kind, and would do anything for his parents, family and friends. He spent his career working for Nissan in Smyrna and Canton, MS.



Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Big Brothers and Sisters of America which was dear to Payton.









