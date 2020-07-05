James "Donnie" Thompson
Murfreesboro - James "Donnie" Thompson, Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, he is preceded in death by his parents, Howard P. and Ima B. Thompson; sons, David and Danny Thompson; sisters, Martha R. Reilly and Dorothy D. Norris; and brothers, Edwin L. Thompson, Sr. and Howard P. Thompson, Jr.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Neida Thompson; sons, James D. (Margie) Thompson, Jr. and Dion P. Thompson, Sr.; daughter, Dana Thompson; stepchildren, Terry (Sheila) Merritt, James (Melissa) Merritt, Daniel (Sarah) Mason, and Jennifer (Guy) Dearmon; 9 grandchildren, 13 bonus grandkids, and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen A. Thompson, Vita M. O'Brien, Kenneth R. Thompson, Sr., Patsy L. (Richard) Tonubbee, Richard A. (Sandra) Roberts, and Robbie J. (John Person) Warley; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Thompson was the owner of Southern Exterminating, Inc. and was an avid Alabama fan and Kentucky Wildcat fan.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM.
