James Timothy Johnson, Sr.
Smyrna - James Timothy Johnson, Sr., age 74, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A native of Memphis, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, Ja Hugh and Lorene Barnes Johnson; and his sister, Jean George.
Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN. Brother Jeff Hollingshead will officiate.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kim Parks Johnson; children, Connie Proctor and her husband Thomas, Tim Johnson and his wife Connie, and Brenda Vaughn all of Smyrna; grandchildren, Jessica Fuqua and her husband Jason, Jasmine Proctor, Tommy Proctor, Trey Johnson, Josh Johnson, Richard Finley and his wife Brittany, Jessica Morton and her husband John; great grandchildren, Jameson Fuqua and Violet Morton; sister, Linda Grieme and her husband Chuck of Bartlett, TN; and brother-in-law, James George of Ridge Top, TN.
Mr. Johnson was a long-time home builder in the Town of Smyrna. Not only was home building a job but it was something that he cherished and took great pride in. He was honored by the Town of Smyrna, dedicating a pavilion to him at West Fork Park in 2017. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend and will be greatly missed.
Memorials in memory of Mr. Johnson can be made to the , Middle Tennessee Chapter.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 4, 2019