James Wilburn Pack
Bell Buckle - A Celebration of Life service for James Wilburn Pack, age 91, of Bell Buckle, will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, in the Chapel of Doak Howell Funeral Home with Dr. Tracy Pack, Neal Crowell, and Robert Mifflin speaking. Mr. Pack passed from this life September 4, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until service time Friday, at the funeral home.
He is survived by: children, Mike Pack of Honduras, Gay (Michael) Shoffner of Wartrace, and Dr. Tracy (Courtney) Pack of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Allen Pack, Landon Pack, Brett (Brittany) Pack, Ryan Shoffner, Reuben (Hannah) Shoffner, and Lauren (Brian) Wathen, Madden, Laney, and Betsy Pack; and great granddaughter, Lucy Wathen.
Memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club-Bedford County @ P.O. Box 486 Shelbyville, TN 37162 or Rutherford County @ P.O. Box 3343 Murfreesboro, TN 37133.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019