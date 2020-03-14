|
James Winford Qualls
Murfreesboro - James Winford Qualls, age 80, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Northside Health Care of Murfreesboro. James was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked for Sealtest Milk Corporation. James was a member of the Center Point Apostolic Church.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Alice June Qualls; parents, Frank Henry and Tennie Lee Travis Qualls; daughter, Shiela Bradshaw; brother, Joe Frank Qualls; and sisters, Mary Ann Victory and Dorothy Jean Faulk. James is survived by his brothers, Donald Edward Qualls and Wallace Qualls; sister, Charlotte Thomas.
The visitation for James will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time of 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers. The service for James will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Chapel with Kevin Allen officiating. Interment will follow the chapel service at Hurricane Cemetery in Manchester, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020