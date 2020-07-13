1/1
James "Jim" Young
Murfreesboro - James Ray "Jim" Young, age 88, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was a native of Marion County, Kentucky and the son of the late Sylvester Young and Ruth Mae Young. James was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nora Mildred Young; brothers, William Paul Young, Melvin Lee Young and Thomas Owen Young. He is survived by his sons, James Ronald "Ron" (Teresa) Young of Pace, Florida; Gregory Young of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Linda Young (Rick) Wiggins of Brentwood, Tennessee; grandchildren, Robert James "RJ" Darr, Erica Bishop, Ronda Freeman and Jamie (Evan) Mingle; great grandchildren, Jonathan Freeman, Aiden Bishop and Emery Bishop.

James attended Leanna Church of Christ. He served 21 years in the United States Air Force and was a business owner for 45 years. He loved God, his family and country. He was always willing to help people and genuinely cared for everyone he met. He made friends everywhere he went. People loved his stories, humor, and his kindness to all.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00pm. Service will be at 3:00pm with Kevin Dye officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 615-893-2422. Place of Rest will be in Perryville, Kentucky at Hillcrest Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
