Jan Shapard
Murfreesboro - Jan Shapard, 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 24, at her home. A native of Shelbyville, she called Nashville, Memphis, Des Moines, IA, and Pasadena, CA home before settling in Murfreesboro in 2003.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam McClanahan and Carleen Neese McClanahan, and brother, Ray McClanahan. She is survived by sons, Matt Shapard of Des Moines, IA, and Seth (Anna) Shapard of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren, Danielle (Jacob) Yaw, Dominic Lincoln and Jacob Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Leilani; brother, Carl (Pam) McClanahan of Shelbyville; sisters, Karen (Dwight) Bledsoe and Sharon McClanahan of Pulaski, Cathy (Pete) Kinser of Hoover, AL, and Debbie McClanahan of Murfreesboro. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews.
Jan worked in the health insurance industry for over 40 years, specializing in healthcare fraud investigation. She was passionate about her family, politics, her annual Aces and Spaces Bridge Club Retreats (number 36 this year), and her extensive network of friends from Southern California to upper-state New York.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Jennings & Ayers Chapel with Rev. Dwight Bledsoe officiating. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 PM in Marshall County at Hopper Cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019