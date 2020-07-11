1/1
Jana Ward
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jana Ward

Murfreesboro - Jana Leigh Ward, age 53, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A native of McMinnville,TN, she was the daughter of the late Wayne (Ken) and Marie (Hunt) Armes.

Jana was a member of First Baptist Church in McMinnville, TN. She attended MTSU and graduated with an accounting degree. She later worked as a financial manager in the automotive industry. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, daughter, and devoted friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachel (James) Ray of Sparta,TN; brother, Bryan (Renee) Armes of Lebanon,TN; sister, Kathyn Allison Armes of Franklin,TN; nephew, Justin (Ashlee) Armes of Nashville,TN; and an aunt & uncle (Juanita and Ron Swafford) of Louisville, KY, and numerous cousins.

Jana is preceded in death by her parents and several extended family members.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jana, to The Saint Thomas Health Foundation (Cancer Center) or The Make-A-Wish Foundation. An online guestbook is available for the Ward family at www.woodfinchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 11, 2020
You were a great friend to me Jana and I miss you so much. You are home with our Lord and I cant wait to see you again! I love you my friend.
July 11, 2020
Jana will be forever remembered as a kind-hearted, strong and generous woman. She lived a life of integrity and knew how to be strong for others. I am honored to have been able to call her a friend and co-worker. I love the time I got to work with her and will remember her fondly, as I know so many will as well. We will miss her greatly and will continue to pray for the family as you heal from such a great loss.
Diane Janbakhsh
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved