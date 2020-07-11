Jana will be forever remembered as a kind-hearted, strong and generous woman. She lived a life of integrity and knew how to be strong for others. I am honored to have been able to call her a friend and co-worker. I love the time I got to work with her and will remember her fondly, as I know so many will as well. We will miss her greatly and will continue to pray for the family as you heal from such a great loss.

Diane Janbakhsh

Friend