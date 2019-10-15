|
Jane Curtis
Murfreesboro - Jane Brandon Curtis, age 86, passed away October 15, 2019, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was raised in Rutherford County and a current resident of Beech Grove, TN. She was a teacher with the Rutherford County Schools, an active member of Bell Buckle United Methodist Church, Kappa Kappa Iota, and Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association. Jane graduated from Hillsboro High School in Williamson County and MTSU with a Masters.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, MB and Mary Frances Brandon; and husband Jack Curtis. She is survived by her son, Jay B. Curtis of Tullahoma; daughters, Jackie Morton of Beech Grove, Jenann Lay (Mark) of Cleveland, TN; sister, Judy Clemens (Olan) of Smyrna; grandchildren, Rob Morton (Brittany), Hunter Morton (Jessica), Ryan Morton (Brooke), Brandon Morton, Emily Lay Petcu (Tim), Andrew Lay (fiancé Ally Clark); and eleven great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Church service will be 10:00 AM, October 17, 2019, at Bell Buckle United Methodist Church with Rev. Andrew Lay officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Shelbyville, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bell Buckle UMC, Sanctuary Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019