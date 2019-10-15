Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Curtis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Curtis Obituary
Jane Curtis

Murfreesboro - Jane Brandon Curtis, age 86, passed away October 15, 2019, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was raised in Rutherford County and a current resident of Beech Grove, TN. She was a teacher with the Rutherford County Schools, an active member of Bell Buckle United Methodist Church, Kappa Kappa Iota, and Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association. Jane graduated from Hillsboro High School in Williamson County and MTSU with a Masters.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, MB and Mary Frances Brandon; and husband Jack Curtis. She is survived by her son, Jay B. Curtis of Tullahoma; daughters, Jackie Morton of Beech Grove, Jenann Lay (Mark) of Cleveland, TN; sister, Judy Clemens (Olan) of Smyrna; grandchildren, Rob Morton (Brittany), Hunter Morton (Jessica), Ryan Morton (Brooke), Brandon Morton, Emily Lay Petcu (Tim), Andrew Lay (fiancé Ally Clark); and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Church service will be 10:00 AM, October 17, 2019, at Bell Buckle United Methodist Church with Rev. Andrew Lay officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Shelbyville, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bell Buckle UMC, Sanctuary Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now