|
|
Jane Finger Webster
McMinnville - Jane Finger Webster, age 90, at 3:55 on Wednesday, May 8th peacefully passed at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro, TN.
Preceded in death by John Paul Finger, Father and Jimmie Tillett Finger, Mother; two Brothers and One Sister, John Paul, William "Bill" and Mary Arden Finger, as well as, her husband of of 53 years, Charles Oscar Webster of Nashville.
She graduated high school from West High School, in Nashville and then served the mentally handicap throughout her career until her retirement.
She left behind one daughter, Jane A Wood; two grandchildren, Jason Grant Taylor and Emily Graybill Wood, along with two Great Grandchildren, Airman, Grant Smith Taylor (Serving in South Korea) and Zachary Price Johnson all of Murfreesboro, TN.
She has been a donor with Vanderbilt Medical College for over two decades and in her passing wanted to advocate for medical students and medical research.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers to please make donations to Vanderbilt Medical College Anatomical Donation Program, in her name to 2213 Garland Avenue, MRB IV 3450, Nashville, TN 37232, their phone (615) 322-7978.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 12, 2019