Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro - Janet Hooper Herrod, age 86, passed away October 6, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Central Christian Church. Janet graduated from Central High School, MTSC, and VanderCook College of Music and retired as Band Director of 40 years from Rutherford County Schools.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, William Hugh and Mildred Harris Hooper; husband, John Nathan Herrod; brother, Harris Hooper; and granddaughter, Kathy Herrod Robison. She is survived by her brother, Bill Hooper (Peggy); sister-in-law, Penny Hooper; nieces and nephews, Gina Hooper (Char), Rob Hooper (Crystal), Jodie Walburn (Tom), Christopher Hooper (Meagan), Bill Hooper (Genie), Tim Hooper (Jessica), Katie Abrams (Scott); great-nieces and nephews, Jessica Hooper Horton (John), Ashley Walburn, Ben Walburn (Jamie), Will Hooper, Michael Hooper, Hillary Hooper, Joshua Hooper, Silas Walburn, Brendan Abrams, Julia Abrams; great great nieces and nephews, John Harris Horton, Lily Hooper, Ava Grace Hooper, Tyson Hugh Hooper, Albion Horton, Gabriel Horton, Liam Moore; granddaughter, Janet Carlton (Mark); grandson, Nathan Robison (Becki); great grandchildren, Nathan and David Carlton, Micah, Graham and Ellie Robison

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mark Carlton officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
