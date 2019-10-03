Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Janet Jean Hawley-Whitmore

Janet Jean Hawley-Whitmore Obituary
Murfreesboro - Janet Jean Hawley-Whitmore, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Thomas and Eunice (Stoker) Whitmore; her brothers, Robert, George, Warren, and Johnny; and her sisters Virginia (Whitmore) Duncan, and Vivienne (Whitmore) Godolphin.

She is survived by her son Sean Charles Hawley.

Janet was born on the family farm near Zionsville, Indiana, graduated from Nursing School in Chicago, Illinois, attended college at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Masters in Nursing.

She was a member of the Colonel Hardy Murfree Chapter of the DAR, the Master Gardeners of Rutherford County, and enjoyed many, many other activities, musical, and artistic pursuits during her 32 years in Murfreesboro.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
