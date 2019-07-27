Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Janice Alexander
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Janice Mae Alexander


1941 - 2019
Janice Mae Alexander Obituary
Janice Mae Alexander

Murfreesboro - Janice Mae Alexander, age 78 of Murfreesboro died Thursday July 25, 2019. She was a native of Sangamon Co., IL and was preceded in death by LaRue Walker and Elizabeth Matthews Walker; brother, Roger Walker. Mrs. Alexander was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church, and retired from SunTrust Bank.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bob Alexander; son, John Alexander and wife Kathryn of Franklin; daughter, Andi Alexander of Nashville; grandchildren, Abbie and Alex Honeycutt, Boston and Sydney Alexander; brother, Tom Walker.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Disaster Relief at St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 4PM to 8PM Sunday at Woodifn Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11AM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Teb Batey and Bud Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019
