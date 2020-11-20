1/1
Janice Summar
1939 - 2020
Janice Summar

Murfreesboro - Janice Delores Woods Summar, age 81, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020.

The family will hold a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer due to the pandemic.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bobby Eugene Summar, and her parents, Colonel Elmer Woods and Martha Ring Woods.

She is survived by her three sons Brian (Rhonda) Summar, Kevin Summar and Trent (Casey) Summar, her brother, Dr. A.E. (Sondra) Woods, and sister, Lourene Woods Hamontree (Gary Hamontree), her many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ Meals-on-Wheels (https://northboulevard.com/).

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
My heart hurts. I so enjoyed our visits every Monday for the last 10 plus years. She became my good friend and I am going to miss her SO very much. Praying for peace and comfort for the family that I know she loved so much.
Vickie Knox
Friend
November 20, 2020
Keeping all the family on our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Roy & Laurie Watts
Friend
November 20, 2020
Lourene, I am so sorry for your loss.
Wanda Ragland
Friend
November 19, 2020
Brian and Trent, we are so sorry to hear of your Mother’s passing. Your family remains in our thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathy, Robert & Pam Sandlin
Pamela Sandlin
Friend
November 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rita Rippy
Friend
