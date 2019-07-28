Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Janice Vaughn
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Janice Nadine Jordan Vaughn of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away July 26th of complications from Alzheimer's Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pitzer Hebert Jordan and Alcienia Elizabeth Chumbley, and her sister, Becky Miller. She is survived by children David Vaughn, Diane Brewer, and Tony Vaughn (Dana); Grandsons Matthew Brewer, Zachary Brewer (Megan), Jonas Vaughn, Danny Vaughn, John Braxton Brewer, and Wyatt Vaughn; Great-granddaughter Callie Brewer ; brothers Bruce Jordan (Martha), Jack Jordan, Walter Jordan (Margie), and Bill Jordan (Pam); sisters Ann Gambill, Helen Edlin (Allen); and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Ms. Vaughn moved to Tennessee in her adolescence. A graduate of Smyrna High School, Janice was a fantastic mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved tailgating at football games, beach trips with the mommas, and adventures with her grandsons. Janice spent her days working at what is now Triumph Aerostructures for many years as an administrative assistant in various departments. After a day at the office, you could find her working in her flower beds- and weekends were for days out by the pool. During the last years of her life, Janice courageously fought Alzheimer's Disease.

Arrangements for Ms. Vaughn will be at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna with visitation on Sunday, July 28th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the funeral service on Monday, July 29th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 28, 2019
