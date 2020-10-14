1/1
Janie Blair
1929 - 2020
Janie Blair

Murfreesboro - Janie Lou Arnold Blair, age 91 of Murfreesboro, TN peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Adam's Place. At her request her body has been donated to Vanderbilt Medical School. Visitation will be from 1 till 3pm with Memorial Services to follow at 3pm on Sunday, October 18th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with Reverend Jim Clardy officiating.

Mrs. Blair was born June 26, 1929 to the late CB and Ruth Florida Arnold. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 61 years, William Howard Blair and siblings, Elizabeth Basso, Alice Cook, Madge Barrett, Cliff Arnold, Dorothy Morris, Tommy Arnold, Patricia Powell.

She was a graduate of Central High School and attended MTSU. She was a founding member of St Marks United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, loved family get togethers and was an avid gardener, know as the"Great Grandma with flowers".

Mrs. Blair is survived by 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Lisa Blair of Pulaski, Bob and Pam Blair of Cookeville and Bryan and Sarah Blair of Murfreesboro; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Courtney and Kevin Gregory, Matt and Ashley Blair, Brandon and Blair Blair, Lindsey and Mark Elliott, Scott and Stephanie Blair, Steven Blair and Patrick Blair;16 great grandchildren; and twin sister Ann Harper.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the St. Mark's United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
OCT
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
Condolences to the Blair Family. MS
Janie was very sweet and I'm sure will be greatly missed. Will keep the family lifted in prayer
Bonita Smith
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
I wish to send our condolences to the Tennessee family. Of course Aunt Janie meant so much to Pat and Sam as well as all of us here in Delaware.

Our heart goes out to you during this time. We extend our prayers for comfort, mercy and God’s Grace.

Love Genece and Bunky.
Bunky LeCates
Family
October 14, 2020
Aunt Janie was a lovely lady, and our family will miss her. COVID-19 robbed us of having our July Blair Family Reunion, so we missed spending time with her this year. She loved those reunions; we find comfort in knowing we'll have the ultimate family reunion in the sweet by and by! God bless you, Bill, Bob, and Bryan. You and your families are in my prayers.
Donna Blair
Family
October 14, 2020
She was a very special lady! She really enjoyed our family reunions.
Fred and Gwen Blair
Family
