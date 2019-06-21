|
Janie Witty
Woodbury - Mrs. Janie Witty, 87, of Woodbury passed away on June 19, 2019. She was born in Woodbury, TN on Feb. 10, 1932. Her parents were Leburn Allen and Mettie Gannon Allen, also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Witty; brothers, Edward Allen and Jerry Lee Allen; sisters, Mildred Norene Edwards and Olivene Corley.
Survived by brother-in-law, Howard (Barbara) Witty of McMinnville; many nieces and nephews; church family and other members of the family.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home June 21, 2019 from 4-8 pm and June 22nd from 12-2 pm. Funeral services at 2 pm in the Smith Funeral Home chapel. Bro. David Dunn will officiate. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to either the New Hope Church of Christ or Auburntown Church of Christ. Share thoughts and memories with the family at www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net Smith Funeral Home, 303 Murfreesboro Rd. Woodbury, TN 37190, 615-563-5337
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 21, 2019