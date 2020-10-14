1/
Janie Young
Janie Young

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Janie Alsup Young, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Raymond Clifford and Gladys Marie Miller Waddell. Mrs. Young was a homemaker to her family and loved her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. Mrs. Young enjoyed shopping and going to the beach as often as she could.

Mrs. Young is survived by her husband, Dr. Howard "Bud" J. Young; children, Phil Alsup and his wife Vicki of Peachtree City, GA and Kimberly Smith and her husband John of Rockvale, TN; and grandchildren, Siena Alsup, Lauren Smith, Paris Alsup, and Zack Alsup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Philip Alsup.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:45am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 12:00noon at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. Pam Pilote will officiate.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
