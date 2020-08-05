1/
Jean Beasley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Beasley

Murfreesboro - Evelyn Jean Todd Beasley, age 78, passed away August 4, 2020 at Creekside at Three Rivers. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in claims at State Farm Insurance. Jean was a member of Hillview Baptist Church.

Jean was a devoted wife and "nana." She loved to entertain at her home. She sang in the church choir and played the piano. Jean enjoyed old hymns and loved Elvis. She was usually found shopping with her granddaughter, Morgan. She loved traveling with her husband, Joe, showing off their old cars and shopping with her friends. Jean was a true southern woman, who loved the Lord and her family. She will be missed by us all.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Paul Todd; husband, Bobby "Joe" Beasley; brothers, Billy R. Todd and Jimmy Todd; and grandson, Todd Colton Beasley. She is survived by her son, Terry "Bear" Beasley; brother, Bobby Todd of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Morgan B. (Zack) Newman; great-grandchildren, Trinity and Scarlett; several nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Owen Ivery officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Dixie Bachyrycz, all our precious sitters, Honey Hill Home Care and the staff at Creekside Assisted Living.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved