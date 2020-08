Jean HamptonLebanon - JEAN CHRISTIAN HAMPTON - Age 89 passed away on Wed., Aug. 5, 2020.She was owner of Sun Times Tanning in Murfreesboro.Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon. Graveside services, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Bond-Jordan Cemetery on Flatwood Road. Her son-in-law, Tim Priddy will officiate.Due to Covid-19 pandemic and local mandates, the family requests masks be worn by all attending.