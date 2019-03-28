Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Jean Moser Obituary
Jean Moser

Murfreesboro - Jean Hudgens Moser, age 84, passed away March 26, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center. She was born in Oak Ridge and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She taught thousands of 5th grade students at MTSU Campus School for 23 years in addition to thousands of student teachers at Middle Tennessee State University. She also taught at Hobgood Elementary for several years. Jean was a member of First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro Charity Circle, Stones River Ladies Golf Association, Blue Raider Athletic Association, Murfreesboro Duplicate Bridge Club, Women's Club, Oaklands Historic Association and President and Founding Member of St Thomas Rutherford Ambassador Club.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Everett "Jack" and Norene Matheny Hudgens. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald Edward Moser; son Donald Scott (Barbara) Moser; daughter, Dean Michele Moser; and grandchildren, Donald Everett Moser and Rebecca Jane Moser.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A Memorial service for Jean will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Michael O'Bannon officiating. She will be interred at First United Methodist Church Columbarium during a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
