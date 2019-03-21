|
|
Jean Stem Fann
Murfreesboro - Jean Stem Fann, age 77 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday March 19, 2019. She was born in Rutherford Co. And was the daughter of the late William E. Stem and Gladys Alene Curlee Stem, and was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Stem.
Mrs. Fann was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. She had a successful career in bookkeeping and accounting having retired from Rutherford County Property Assessor Office. Mrs. Fann loved to be involved with any of her children and grandchildren activities.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Morris Fann; sons, Michael Fann and wife Teri of Brentwood, David Fann and wife Debbie of Mt. Juliet, Timothy Fann of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Chloe Fann Flint and husband Jeremy of Texas, Owen Fann, Eliot Fann, both of Murfreesboro, Daniel Fann of Mt. Juliet , John David Fann of Alabama, Chris Conro and Nicole Campanella of Murfreesboro, Kimberli Conro and husband Alex Sarheed of Murfreesboro; Great- grandsons, Braedon, Liam, Jude; sisters, Lois Mitchell of Murfreesboro, Linda Sissom and husband Barney of Woodbury; brother Bill Stem and wife Diane of Murfreesboro.
Pallbearers will be deacons of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim Justus, Bill Lee, Ron Martin, Joe Sawyer, Rev. W. D. Thomason, Hulon Watson.
Visitation will be 3:00PM to 7:00PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00AM Saturday. Jerry Howard will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019