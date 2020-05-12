|
Jeff Jones
Murfreesboro - Jeffrey Glenn Jones, age 63, of Murfreesboro, passed away on May 11, 2020 at home. Jeff was the son of Harry Floyd Jones and Jo Ann Jones, both of Murfreesboro. He is survived by his mother, Jo Ann, his brother Steve Jones (Emily Cathcart), and one nephew Jameson Jones. He is predeceased by his father and three German Shepherds, Beau, Bud and Bear.
Jeff was born, raised and lived his entire life in Murfreesboro, where he was a self-employed skilled carpenter. He specialized in exquisite trim work, including some of the most elaborate staircases in Williamson County. He designed and helped his father build the barn which stands now behind the family home. He also designed and built his own furniture. Aside from carpentry, he loved his dogs, the Titans, and complaining about the President.
Over the last years, Jeff battled a variety of health issues which made it difficult for him to work. He passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short battle with Lymphoma. The family wishes to thank his caregivers with Tennessee Oncology, Amada Senior Care and Avalon Hospice.
Graveside services to celebrate Jeff will be at 3:00pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation from 2-3pm Thursday at Roselawn Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020