Jeffrey Richard Grimes


Jeffrey Richard Grimes Obituary
Jeffrey Richard Grimes

Murfreesboro - Jeffrey Richard Grimes of Murfreesboro, age 60, passed away March 31, 2019.

Mr. Grimes was born January 10, 1959, in Maury County, a son of the late Billy B. Grimes and Betty Sue Grimes Griner. Jeff graduated from Lewis County High School in 1977. He worked in the financial industry.

Survivors include son Elliott Grimes of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; step-father Harville Griner; step-daughter Alana Hicks of Tacoma, Washington; one sister Christy Grimes Ricketts of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three nieces and three nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Grimes was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Grimes and a sister, Melanie Grimes Webb.

Jeff enjoyed canoeing on the Buffalo River and fishing with his son. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, April 13th, in Hohenwald at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
