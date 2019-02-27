Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
For more information about
Jennietta Rutherford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennietta Rutherford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennietta Rutherford


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennietta Rutherford Obituary
Jennietta Rutherford

Murfreesboro - Jennietta M. Rutherford, age 98 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late John and Lucy Etta Green Mofield .

Jennietta is survived by her three children Diane Carole Rutherford, Phillip Norman Rutherford and Rebecca Adelyn Rutherford; grandchildren Katrina Johnston Stone and Kellee' Johnston; great- grandchildren Maya Adelyn Stone. Mrs. Rutherford was a member of Bethel United Methodist.

To leave thoughts or memories, visit www.roselawnfh.com . Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Eleven O'clock until One O'clock on the morning of Saturday, March 9,2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home 5350 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now