Jennietta Rutherford
Murfreesboro - Jennietta M. Rutherford, age 98 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late John and Lucy Etta Green Mofield .
Jennietta is survived by her three children Diane Carole Rutherford, Phillip Norman Rutherford and Rebecca Adelyn Rutherford; grandchildren Katrina Johnston Stone and Kellee' Johnston; great- grandchildren Maya Adelyn Stone. Mrs. Rutherford was a member of Bethel United Methodist.
To leave thoughts or memories, visit www.roselawnfh.com . Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Eleven O'clock until One O'clock on the morning of Saturday, March 9,2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home 5350 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019