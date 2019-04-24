|
Jerald Lee "Jerry" Ritchey
Murfreesboro - Jerald Lee Ritchey, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at age 76. Son of the late Lee D. Ritchey and Helon Bratcher Ritchey, born September 19, 1942 in Daylight, TN.
Jerry attended MTSU and left to join the Army, completed flight school and flew helicopters in Vietnam, after Vietnam he became a test pilot at Fort Rucker in AL, he retired from the FFA and Army National Guard in 1996. He was a lifelong member of the Tullahoma downtown Lions Club, he was a member of the Quiet Birdmen and a Hospice volunteer.
Preceded in death by wife Nancy H. Ritchey. Survived by life partner Sally Burnam Kimbrell, children Stacy (Michael) Finks, Jay Ritchey, grandchildren Katherine Finks, Joshua Finks, Natasha Ritchey, Celeste Wildes, and Justice Ritchey, sister Carolyn (Audy) Sisk, other family Lee (Heath) Brewer, Olivia and Victoria Brewer, Amy (Rich) Bailey, Emily Bailey, Dow (Erin) Kimbrell, Ealine and Helen Kimbrell.
Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:30 until service time at 11:00 am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tullahoma Lions Club, Leader Dog for the Blind, P.O. Box 533., Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019