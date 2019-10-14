|
Jere Mitchell Warner
Murfreesboro - Jere Mitchell Warner, age 92, died on October 12th at Saint Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a long-time resident of Murfreesboro. Born November 30, 1926 in the Singleton community in Bedford County. He was fond of saying that he was born by the light of a kerosene lamp, since electricity was unavailable in that area at the time. Later, his family moved to Murfreesboro where he grew up in the Westvue community.
He attended McFadden School and graduated from Central High School in 1946, after which he volunteered and was inducted into the Army and assigned to the 25th Infantry Division to serve in the Army of Occupation in Japan during World II. After returning to the United States he joined the Tennessee National Guard in which he served for 33 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He attended Middle Tennessee State College where he earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry and a master's degree in administration and supervision after which he pursued a career in education.
He taught chemistry and physics at Central High School from 1951 to 1956. In 1956, he was employed by Bowater Paper Company as a chemist/teacher and was loaned by them to McMinn County School System to teach chemistry and physics at McMinn County High School in Athens, Tennessee. In 1963, he returned to Murfreesboro and taught chemistry and physics at Central High School. Later he went into administration with the Rutherford County School System and served as the Director of Instruction during the terms of six different superintendents. He retired after 43 years in education. He said that during his teaching career he had taught approximately 3,000 students and never remembers having a student he didn't like, many of them remaining his friends throughout his lifetime.
After retirement, he and his wife, Jane, enjoyed spending winters at their home in Tampa, Florida and watching their grandchildren grow up. At this time, he also became interested in interviewing veterans and recording their history for posterity. He shared this information with the Gore Center of Middle Tennessee State University and also with the families of these veterans. He was very proud of this project.
He often said that he had been blessed with a perfect life and a perfect marriage. He loved life, his friends, family and all his dogs (including: Gypsy, Lucky, R.E.S., Hunter, Socks, Belle who preceded him in death). His favorite pastimes were playing golf, eating out with friends and spending part of many mornings with friends at Hooper's Farm Supply Store.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, James Spencer Warner and Bertie Mai Mitchell Warner and his wife of 53 years, Jane Ketring Warner. He is survived by his son Jim Warner (Barbara) of Tampa Florida, his daughter, Suzanne O'Gwynn (Brad) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Will Warner and Caitlin Warner.
Mr. Warner was a member of the Military Officers Association (MOAA) and had served on their board of directors. He was a member of the Rutherford County Historical Society, and Friends of Stones River National Battlefield. He was also a long-time member of St. Marks Methodist Church where he attended the Dan Scott Sunday School class.
The family would like to express their deep felt thanks to caregiver Angela Rich who provided wonderful care over the past few years to Jere allowing him to stay in his home with his two beloved dogs Abby and Buddy. Angela will continue to care for Abby and Buddy in the lifestyle they are accustomed to until they are one day reunited with Jere in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Marks United Methodist Church Disaster Relief Fund or Pet Adoption & Welfare Services (PAWS) of Rutherford County.
Visitation will be 4PM-7PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11AM Thursday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be friends from Hooper's Farm Supply Store. Graveside service 3PM Thursday at Beech Cemetery in Hendersonville. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019