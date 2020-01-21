|
|
Jerry Boss
Woodbury - Jerry Boss, age 72 of Woodbury, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Woodbury and a son of the late Rev. Clay and Mary Lou Boss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Benny Boss.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Wanda Boss; sons, Scott Boss and wife Leisha of Shelbyville and Jeff Boss and wife Jessica of Melbourne, FL; brothers, Larry Boss and wife Betty of Alexandria, Phil Boss and wife Angie of Milton; grandchildren, Ashlyn Hare and husband Bryant and Olivia Boss; three great grandchildren, Wryn, Ridge, and Riggs Hare; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Boss attended World Outreach Church and was a United States Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He retired from Bridgestone in 2006 after 30 years of service and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed horseback riding and working on his farm.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of memorial services beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donald Owens officiating. An online guestbook is available for the Boss family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020