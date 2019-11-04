|
Jerry H. Ray
Murfreesboro, TN - Jerry H. Ray, age 71, long time resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called home on November 1, 2019 unexpectedly after a long battle with cancer.
He was born to J.T. and Clistie (Marsh) Ray, on April 17, 1948 in the Belk community of DeKalb County, Tennessee. Jerry received a degree in Ag-Business from Middle Tennessee State University and served in the National Guard during and after his college years. He proudly served the farming community of Tennessee through the Tennessee Farmer's Cooperative until retirement after 31 years of service. Most recently, he retired from McCormick Trucking in 2018 due to his illness.
Jerry married Brenda (Cassity), the love of his life, in December of 1967. Their love led to two daughters who also survive him, Jerie "Angie" Ray (Terry Givens) and Jennifer LeAnn Snow (Jared); four grandchildren who survive him, Morgan Lakey Alonso (Chris), Perry Lee Burton, Casidy Elaina Snow and Ian Sebastian Snow; and three great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his siblings Patricia Wright (Joe) and Delbert Ray (Linda), siblings-in-law and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, J.T. and Clistie Ray.
Jerry was a devoted family man whose pride and priority were always with them. He enjoyed baseball, reading, woodworking and tinkering around the farm. He was fascinated by history, and especially loved reading and studying about the wild west, civil war, politics and ancestry. His favorite times were spent with his family, and in recent years he loved riding horses with his wife. Jerry's generosity, kindness, wisdom and leadership touched the lives of many. The love he showed for his Savior and family were a testimony to his great character and a sterling example to live by. Jerry's lasting legacy lives on through his wife and children and the families that they have created.
A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with visitation from 5:30 PM until the 6:00 PM service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that books be donated to the Linebaugh Public Library in memory of Jerry Ray.
