Murfreesboro - Jerry Anthony Hill, age 74, passed away April 4, 2019 at Stone Crest Medical Center. He was a native of Rutherford County and a graduate of Walter Hill High School, The University of Maryland and Middle Tennessee State University. He retired from the United States Army after 28 years of active duty as a Command Sergeant Major. He is retired from the Tennessee Department of Veterans Affairs. He was the Disabled American Veterans HSC/DSO at Alvin c. York VAMC in Murfreesboro for many years. Jerry was dedicated to service to his country and the veteran community in Tennessee.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Phillip Hill, Sr and Clura Moore Hill; and step-mother, Juanita Hill; brothers, Arnold Phillip Hill Jr and Elbert Dean Hill. He is survived by his wife, Christa Seidle Hill of Murfreesboro; sister, Elois (Nita) Jim Davis of Smyrna; Sherry (Steve) Massengill and family of Smyrna; Walter and Norma Andrews and family of Chattanooga and Elizabeth Neeley and family of Port St John, FL; sister-in-law, Renate (Gerd) Ludwig of Germany; nieces and nephews, Angela and Ray Bryant and family, Andrew and Nicole Johnson and Family and April and Brian Hazel and family.



Visitation with the family will be 11:30 AM until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Chaplin David White officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019