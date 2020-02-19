|
|
Jerry Lee Jones
Eagleville, TN - Mr. Jerry Lee Jones, age 68, died suddenly, Tue., Feb. 18, 2020 at his home in Eagleville, TN. He was born in Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his father, Charles McKinley Jones.
Mr. Jones was a true patriot and was a retired Sgt. First Class, United States Army Reserves, 861st Airborne Division. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1971 and in 1980 was activated with the 861st Airborne Division and served in Desert Storm and many other special operations. Sgt. Jones was a Jump Master, Paratrooper and Parachute Rigger and retired from the Army Reserves in 1996.
Following his time serving his Country, Jerry returned to civilian life as an electrician, a trade that he dearly loved, and retired from Tennessee State University in 2011.
He attended Eagleville United Methodist Church where he loved teaching Sunday School Classes. Jerry was a man of God and faithful servant and will be greatly missed in the Eagleville Community.
Jerry was a dedicated husband, father and was "Daddy JJ" to his grandchildren. He was a mentor to young children, especially Wyatt Tanner, for whom he was a fill-in grandfather.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joyce Lamb Jones, Eagleville, TN; sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Samantha Jones, Rockvale, TN, Mac and Erika Jones, Eagleville, TN; grandchildren, Gunner, Ruby and Lillian Jones; mother, Vassie Jones, Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Gail (Paul) Norwood, Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Terry (Peggy) Jones, Murfreesboro, TN, Kyle (Gayla) Jones, Christiana, TN.
Family members will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Visitation will also be on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Demonbreun officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Jones Cemetery near Eagleville.
Dustin Lamb, Chad Lamb, Paul Jones, Brian Cooper, Mike Freise, Jason Tanner, Hunter Marlin and Eric Marlin will serve as active pallbearers. Members of U. S. Army Reserves, 861st Airborne Division will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial Donations may be made in Jerry's memory to the Jerry Jones Memorial Fund, 93 New Dawn Road, Rockvale, TN 37153.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 (www.lawrencefuneral.net) in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020