Jerry Lee Winsor
Jerry Lee Winsor

Smyrna - Jerry Lee Winsor, 79, died in Smyrna, Tennessee on October 21, 2020. Born April 30, 1941 in Emporia, Kansas, to LaVon "Bill" and Edythe (Ballenger), he is survived by his wife Charlene (Odle) and children: Mark, Christopher (Tracy), Darby (Scott) Kimbel, and Kim (Jim) Nestle; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation from 10-12 at Smyrna Church of Christ on October 31; service at 1. Donations to www.ClearViewRetreat.org; Condolences/Obituary at www.SmithFamilyFCS.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
