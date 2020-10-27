Jerry Lewis Johnston
On Sunday October 25, 2020, Jerry Lewis Johnston, loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 83.
Jerry was born in the Homesteads community of Crossville, Tennessee to Omil and Ada Ruth Johnston. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He received his Electrical Engineering Degree from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee. He married Joan Elaine Eise (Harris) and raised four children Mike (Melissa), Steve (Daphne), Karen (Robert), David (Naomi).
Jerry had a passion for spending time with his children, traveling, scuba diving, kayaking, camping and enjoying cruises. His hobbies included genealogy, coin collecting and computer programming.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Omil and mother Ada Ruth. He is survived by his two brothers Bill (Carol) and Jonny (Margaret). His grandchildren; Hillary Widener, Abigayle Overby, Baily Bottoms, Emily Baker, Ashley Minnick, Nathan Johnston, Julie Anne Stamps, Daniel Neely, Jonathon Neely and 11 great-grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest in a private family service on November 2, 2020 in Crossville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to alivehospice.org
.