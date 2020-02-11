|
|
Jerry Neil Parrish
Murfreesboro - Jerry Neil Parrish, USMC, age 77, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; Sidney and Jeanne King Parrish, and brother; Bradley Parrish.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cathy Parrish, daughter; Michelle Parrish Reeves, Son; Jim Parrish, grandchildren; Caitlin Reeves, Genevieve Reeves, Vincent Parrish, sisters; Judy Anderson, Linda Parrish, Dorcas Lasater, and a host of beloved family members.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4pm - 7pm with Rosary to follow at 7pm. Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Camp Sweeney Diabetes Camp, 940-665-2011 in Caitlin Reeves' name.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 20, 2020