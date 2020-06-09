Jerry Pitts
Jerry Pitts

Murfreesboro - Jerry Edward Pitts, Sr., age 78, passed away June 8, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired as an Electrician with the Rutherford County Board of Education.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and his aunt and uncle that raised him, Jesse and Rella Pitts. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Pitts; sons, Travis, Eddie; daughters, Rilla, Wendy, Renee; brothers, Curtis, Charles, James Kenneth and Robbie; cousin, Ronnie; sisters, Brenda, Linda, and Faye; grandchildren, Nikki, Daryl, Anna, Kody, Logan, Noah, Eli, Darrian, Ally, Caylee, Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Tanner, Aiden, Brock, Dayton, Cason, Addison, Declan, Karrigan and Braxton.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
JUN
12
Service
02:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
