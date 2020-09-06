1/1
Jerry Richard Oxsher
Jerry Richard Oxsher

LaVergne, TN - Jerry Richard Oxsher, age 72 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Friday, September, 4, 2020. A native of Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late King David Lytle Oxsher and Aliene Fuller Oxsher. Mr. Oxsher was also preceded in death by a daughter, Robbie Lucrecia Oxsher and his brother Charles Oxsher.

Mr. Oxsher is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pamela Victory Oxsher; son, Jerry Richard Oxsher, II and his wife Fiona of Troutman, NC; daughter, Allison Oxsher Wind-Vick and her husband Scott of Nolensville, TN; grandchildren, Collin Wind, Andrew Vick, Emily Vick, and Ella Oxsher; and his nephew, Chris Oxsher of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Wednesday at Highland Heights Church of Christ, 785 South Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167. Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday at Highland Heights Church of Christ with Brother Kelly Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Oxsher was a devoted member and previously a deacon of Highland Heights Church of Christ and was a retired packaging engineer.

The joy of his life was watching and coaching his kids and grandson play ball. He was an avid reader and hobby historian that never got tired of studying facts of the Civil War.

Mr. Oxsher was a true example of a volunteer and served his community for decades in various positions such as vice mayor of Smyrna and Rutherford County Commissioner. He was also a member of the Smyrna Lions Club and the Smyrna Jaycees.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Food Bank, 785 South Lowery Street Smyrna, TN 37167 in memory of Mr. Oxsher.

An online guestbook for the Oxsher family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
