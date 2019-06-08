|
Jerry Ryan
Murfreesboro - Mr. Jerry Clayton Ryan, age 66, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born in Murfreeboro, TN to the late Reno "Clayton" and Ruby Pauline Rowlette Ryan. Mr. Ryan was a 1970 graduate of Central High School and retired after over 35 years in management at Bridgestone. He was a faithful member of the Terry West Sunday School Class at Third Baptist Church. Mr. Ryan enjoyed the outdoors, playing tennis and running. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things, especially cars. He still spoke of his grandmother Ryan's farm where he had many fond memories. Mr. Ryan loved his wife, Nancy, more than anything; she was his world. His granddaughters were very near and dear to his heart.
Mr. Ryan is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Patty Ryan; children, Malinda Ryan Kidd and her husband Brian and Clayton Ryan and his wife Dana; two granddaughters, Catherine Blair Kidd and Anna Clayton Kidd; two sisters, Judy Ryan Ball and Susanne Ryan Adams and her husband Robert all of Murfreesboro; and best buddies, Boomer the dog and Bella the cat.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Steve Hutson of Third Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 8, 2019