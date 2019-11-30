|
Jerry Squires
Murfreesboro - Jerry John Squires, 72 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019, at St Thomas West Hospital following a lengthy illness surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, Dec 7th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Friends may visit from 9:00-11:00.
Jerry was born on Christmas Eve, 1946 in Byron Michigan. He graduated from Byron High School in 1964 and married his childhood sweetheart Sandi on May 6, 1967. They were married for 52 years. He enlisted in the Navy, in 1968, while attending the University of Michigan and graduated with a Nursing Degree in 1970. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander and was stationed in Philadelphia, PA, and Portsmouth, VA as a Psychiatric nurse, during his 11 years of service. After leaving the Navy in 1979 he spent the next 40 years serving our local veterans at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital in Murfreesboro, as an RN retiring as NOD Supervisor impacting the lives of his co-workers as well.
Jerry's heart was about serving others "Service Before Self" both in his professional & personal life. He loved his family more than anything and stood by their side through everything, no matter what, as well as always lending a helping hand to friends and strangers. He loved to read and learn, always up to date on the latest of holistic health healing. He was our wise Gandalf the Grey guiding us through our lives.
Jerry is survived by his two children, Jeremy (Susan) Squires and Jennifer Squires (John Battles), three grandchildren, Hannah Squires, Jonathan (Stem) Squires and his little sister Jenivieve Squires. He is now reunited in eternal life with his parents, George & Kathryn along with a host of family and friends.
Jerry believed that "Everything Is Possible with God" and the Archangels. Due to a flower allergy, memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to BHI Senior Living Foundation 5415 Bearberry Lane Indianapolis, Indiana 46268 https://www.bhiseniorliving.org/foundation/ or the PTSD Foundation of America 9724 Derrington Rd. Houston, TX 77064 https://ptsdusa.org/in-remembrance-of-bequests/ An online guestbook is available for the Squires family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019