Jerry W. Hoover
Readyville - Jerry W. Hoover, age 77 of Readyville, TN passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Ephriam and Mary Jane Curlee Hoover. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Ephriam Hoover, Jr., Robert Hoover, and David Hoover, and a sister, Joyce Bolinger.
Mr. Hoover is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Dianne Agee Hoover; children, Barbara Donnell and husband Ron of Readyville, Jerry Wayne Hoover, Jr. and wife Barbara of Woodbury, and Amanda Dianne Sanders and husband Terry of Readyville; 7 grandchildren, Erica, Abby, Ally, Tim, Jacob, Tanner, and Addi; great-grandchild, James; and a sister, Nellie Hutchins of Murfreesboro.
Mr. Hoover was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He enjoyed coon hunting and working on his farm. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brian Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Curlee Cemetery. Michael Jones, J.C. Jones, Ron Donnell, Allen Hoover, Mike Hughes, and Tommy Powell will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 16, 2019