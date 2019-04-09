|
Jerry W. Mathews
Lascassas - Jerry W. Mathews, age 75 passed away at home on April 6, 2019.
He was born in Lascassas, TN to the late William T. and Sally Glover Hill Mathews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers: Clayton, Donald and Kyle Mathews of Murfreesboro, TN., sisters: Marie Cherry and Peggy Martin of Murfreesboro, TN.
He is survived by brother: Franklin (Clara) Mathews of Murfreesboro, TN. and many nieces and nephews.
At Jerry's request, there will be no visitation, only a simply burial at Bradley's Creek Cemetery on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bradley's Creek Cemetery Fund or to Caris Hospice.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019