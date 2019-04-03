Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Jess L. Stacy Jr. Obituary
Jess L. Stacy, Jr.

Readyville, TN - Jess L. Stacy, Jr., age 81, of Readyville, TN, passed away Monday April 1, 2019. A native of Kittrell, TN, he was the son of the late Jess Lee Stacy, Sr., and Bertha Mankin Stacy. Mr. Stacy was also preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond Stacy and J. R. Stacy, and sisters, Mattie Pinkerton, Barbara Gannon, and Corrine Brashear.

Mr. Stacy is survived by his wife, Billie Williams Stacy; daughter, Sherri Stacy Bush and her husband Scot of Lewisburg, TN; son, Scott Stacy and his wife Wendy of Murfreesboro, TN; mother of his children, Linda Haynes Stacy of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Cecil Stacy of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Rose Leonard and her husband Richard of Murfreesboro, TN; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Thursday following the visitation at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Brother Oran Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with grandsons and family serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Leonard and Charles Pinkerton.

Mr. Stacy was a member of the Church of Christ and a retired commercial electrician.

An online guestbook for the Stacy family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
